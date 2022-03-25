Phoenix breaks daily temp record for the first 90-degree day in 2022

The temperature is pretty much on track as the city usually hits the 90-degree mark around March 31.

PHOENIX — Phoenix is having its hottest day of 2022 as the mercury has officially hit 90 degrees for the first time this year on Friday.

The milestone also broke a historical record for March 25 as the forecast called for a high of 94 degrees. The record high for the date is 93 degrees set in 1990.

The average first 90-degree day typically falls on March 31. The earliest the city has ever seen a 90-degree day was Feb. 17, with the latest ever first 90-degree day being May 12.

That did not take long! A new daily high temperature record has been set at PHX Sky Harbor with 94 degrees. Still a chance of the temperature going a bit higher during the next 1-2 hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0nGbI5aMic — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 25, 2022

The National Weather Service wants to remind people how to stay safe and beat the heat early, before temperatures reach 100 degrees and beyond, including:

Drinking lots of water

Taking cool showers and baths

Wearing light, loose clothing

Staying in air-conditioned places

Seniors, children and those with health issues should stay in cool places

Furry family members will also be feeling the heat as temperatures start to soar, as surfaces like concrete, asphalt, and even rock can injure your pet's paws.

Remember to only walk your pet earlier in the morning or later in the evenings and be aware if your pet is showing any signs of dehydration or exhaustion

Another important asset that may be affected by rising temperatures is your personal vehicle. Car batteries, tires and cooling systems are all usual suspects for failing in the summer months.

There are three things that you can do now to make sure your air conditioner is more likely to continue running through the hot summer months.

Run it and make sure it works Tune it up every year Change your filter regularly

