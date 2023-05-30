Pedestrian dies after hit by several cars on I-17

Officials don't why the pedestrian was on the freeway Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after they were hit by several vehicles on Interstate 17 near McDowell Road, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the fatal incident occurred near milepost 200 at about 4 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. DPS said it was not clear why the person was on the freeway.

The collision briefly shut down the freeway's southbound lanes but they have since reopened. DPS has not disclosed the pedestrian's identity.

