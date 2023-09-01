Palm trees up in flames after lightning strikes in Scottsdale

Scottsdale firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but it's unclear if the trees will survive.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A lightning strike in a Scottsdale neighborhood set several palm trees alight during last night's intense monsoon storms. The city fire department captured the moment in a pair of dramatic photos.

Scottsdale firefighters could be seen extinguishing the trees in Gainey Ranch. Flames made their way up most of the height of the trees, even causing the base of the leaves to alight.

Although the trees were still standing once the fires were extinguished, it's unclear if they'll survive the damage it dealt. Fortunately, none of the nearby homes were affected by the fire.

Embers flew off the tree and fire crews worked to put out the fire.

Storm chances are expected to continue in the Valley Friday. For the latest updates on current weather conditions, visit 12news.com/weather or the 12News app.

Gainey Ranch Scottsdale AZ lightening started fire. pic.twitter.com/Sb4zzBh5h1 — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 1, 2023

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

