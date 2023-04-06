Voodoo Doughnut is coming to the Valley

The popular Portland doughnut chain is set to open its first Arizona location right here in Tempe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Get your sweet tooth ready, because an Oregon doughnut sensation is coming to Arizona. The extremely popular Voodoo Doughnut will be opening their first in-state storefront right here in the Valley.

The shop announced on Twitter that they were painting Tempe pink! Their new storefront located near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road will be that iconic Voodoo pink, meaning hungry fans will be able to spot it with ease.

They're known for their spectacular doughnut creations like Vicious Hibiscus, the Ring of Fire, the Voodoo Doll and so many more sweet treats.

So whatever you're in the mood for, you aren't going to have to go out of state to get it anymore.

We’re painting Tempe, PINK! 💞



We’re stoked to announce our FIRST Arizona location! Stay tuned for more details 👀



📍1324 S Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85281 pic.twitter.com/R6iEjABU4E — Voodoo Doughnut (@VoodooDoughnut) April 6, 2023

More details about the storefront's opening are expected soon.

But in the meantime, we'd all best start burning those calories now!

WE ❤ ARIZONA

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.