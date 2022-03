The Tempe Fire Department responded to a call near the intersection of Baseline Road and McClintock Drive, the department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a two-car collision in Tempe on Monday afternoon.

Both cars required extrication and McClintock from Baseline to Guadalupe Road is shut down while the investigation is underway, Tempe fire said.