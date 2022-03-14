2-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the drowning call at the home near the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road, the department said.

PHOENIX — A child is in extremely critical condition after being found underwater in a backyard pool at a home in Phoenix on Monday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the 2-year-old boy unconscious and not breathing, Phoenix fire said. Firefighters immediately started CPR and transported the child to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

