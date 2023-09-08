'Everything that we do is to pay for his treatment': Local business used to fund cancer treatment destroyed in fire

The local cabinetry business near 32nd Street and McDowell in Phoenix was destroyed in a fire on Friday.

PHOENIX — A fire in Phoenix has completely destroyed a locally owned cabinetry business. Losing a business is hard to stomach. But even more heartbreaking for the family who owns it is they said they were using the money they made to pay for a loved one's cancer treatment.

The fire broke out on Friday at NotamBox, a cabinetry company near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson said they found a large volume of smoke coming from the inside of the building. Crews aggressively attacked the flames.

Elena Sanchez, the company's owner, got the call.

“I called my dad and said, 'The shop is burning. What are we gonna do now?' He just started crying and he said, 'I'm on my way, hang in there,'" Sanchez said. “I couldn't believe that everything that we have worked for is gone.”

For Sanchez and her family, the devastation from the fire goes far beyond the physical damage. It's the loss you can't see that hurts the most.

“We work really hard because my brother has cancer," Sanchez said through tears. "So everything that we do is to pay for his treatment in Mexico.”

Sanchez said her 36-year-old brother is fighting bone cancer. She and her family use the money they make at their business to help pay for his care.

“Since he was diagnosed, I told him 'don't worry about the money. Worry about getting better because we're going to work really hard for you to be safe, to be good,'" Sanchez said. “I feel lost right now.”

As fire crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire, Sanchez shared an emotional embrace with her father.

She said they are thankful nobody was hurt and are determined to find a way to continue to help her brother.

“I have nothing now," Sanchez said. "We gotta find a way to keep his treatment going.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sanchez and her family. You can find the link to donate here.

