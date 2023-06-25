One dead after vehicle crashes into canal on Loop 101

The incident happened Sunday evening near Loop 101 and Mountain View Road, authorities said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A fatal incident in which a pickup truck crashed into a canal while an SUV was left teetering on the edge of the waterway is under investigation in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident happened Sunday evening at around 6:45 p.m. near Loop 101 and Mountain View Road.

DPS confirmed one person died in the incident.

According to DPS, the crash happened when a pickup truck rear-ended an SUV. The pickup truck, which had one occupant, rolled over into the canal east of the roadway after hitting the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The man's name has not been released.

After the SUV was hit by the truck it became entangled in the guardrail. The two occupants inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DPS said investigators have not ruled out impairment on the part of the driver of the truck.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

L-101 NB (Pima) near Mountain View Road: The two right lanes are blocked due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/QR2cIGHGz4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 26, 2023

