PD: Phoenix bicyclist fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 7th Street and Camelback Road, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being struck by two separate hit-and-run drivers while riding his bicycle in north Phoenix, the city police department said.

According to police, the crash happened on 7th Street near Camelback Road just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found 67-year-old John Guagliano suffering from critical injuries in the area, and first responders took him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that Guagliano was riding south on 7th Street when the first vehicle struck him, causing him to fall into the roadway. While on the ground, a second vehicle struck Guagliano. Both vehicles continued to drive south, and left the scene of the crash.

Authorities did not disclose details on the vehicles involved, and ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

