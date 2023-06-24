Stolen car crashes into Glendale house

The Glendale Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near 59th and Maryland avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A stolen car crashed into a house in Glendale Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Glendale PD said officers initially located the car at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled the scene and then ran a red light near 63rd and Maryland avenues.

According to police, officers didn't follow the car but did see it make a northbound turn onto 59th Avenue. They located the car a short time later when they found it crashed into the house.

Police said officers found the car's driver in the backyard of the home. The individual, who was uninjured, was taken into custody.

The people inside the house weren't injured in the incident, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

