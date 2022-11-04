Records: 'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect

Thomas Wallace is accused of being involved in the death of a Phoenix man. Neighbors had not seen the victim for several weeks before police discovered his body.

PHOENIX — "Biological matter" detected on a chainsaw sold to a Phoenix pawn shop recently helped investigators track down a murder suspect, records show.

Thomas Wallace, 58, was captured on surveillance video pawning the chainsaw not long after he was allegedly involved in the death of a man who was found dead in a home near 30th and Campbell avenues.

The deceased man had not been seen or heard from in several weeks. On Nov. 1, Phoenix police conducted a welfare check and found a decomposing body in a trash bag and severed body parts stacked in a linen pile, court records show.

Blood splatter was also found throughout the victim's living room. The victim's missing car was later located at a motel where Wallace had allegedly been renting a room.

Police said Wallace was friends with a woman who had been living with the victim. Wallace was arrested Thursday after police discovered the chainsaw that appeared to have "torn flesh" and "biological matter" on it.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to this incident and identify any and all involved suspects, police said.

The victim's identity nor his cause of death has been disclosed yet. Wallace has been booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

