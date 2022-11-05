Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 man dead, 2 in the hospital, police say

It's not known whether there is an outstanding suspect at this time, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, police say. Right now, it's unknown if there's a suspect outstanding.

Early Saturday morning, Glendale police officers responded to a call for shots fired at a business near 51st Avenue and West Camelback Road.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

When they arrived they found one man already dead, and two other men injured. Both men were taken to the hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said that it's unclear at this time whether or not there is a suspect outstanding, or what led up to the shooting.

Investigations are still underway, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with new information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed