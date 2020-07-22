Newly released audio interviews from police give insight into the minds of those involved in July 4 shooting

James Garcia was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers on July 4 after officers say he would not put down a gun and raised it.

PHOENIX — The July 4 shooting of James Garcia was the latest to spark protests in the Valley.

Police said they were responding to a 911 call looking for a stabbing suspect when they came across Garcia in a parked car in the driveway of the house they were investigating. Body camera footage shows Garcia refusing commands from police, before rolling up a window in the officers face.

Police said the 28-year-old had a gun and raised it at officers before they opened fire.

“What drew my attention to the vehicle initially is I heard 'veroom,' like the engine running, I’m like what the hell is that vehicle on? “ Officer Deida said.

“He was just talking from inside the vehicle, he was egging them on.” Officer Trevino said.

Garcia was in an acquaintance’s car, Mallory Van Slyker, when he was shot.

In an interview with police, Mallory said she had multiple conversations with James Garcia about police.

“He was always telling me he will do anything to not go to jail” Van Slyker said. “I said jay, I never met a person that was so paranoid with police."

In an interview Police after the shooting, Garcia’s mother told police her son was diagnosed with depression at the age of 12, battled a prescription drug addiction and was at times homeless.