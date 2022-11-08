New director of Phoenix VA Health Care System announced

Bryan C. Matthews was announced to the position Tuesday and his post will be effective Dec. 18, 2022.

PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the application of the new director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

Bryan C. Matthews was announced to the position Tuesday and his post will be effective Dec. 18, 2022, a release from Veterans Affairs announced.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Matthews on board as the new Director of the Phoenix VA Healthcare System,” said Michael Fisher, Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 Director. “His sound leadership qualities and broad experience will be valuable assets for employees, volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

According to a release form the Department of Veterans Affairs, Matthews served as Medical Center Director, Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System since 2018, among other positions.

He is a retired Air Force Veteran who retired from Luke AFB, AZ with 22 years of service. Matthews graduated from the University of Maryland and received his Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Phoenix.

