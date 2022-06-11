'Dream flights': Former pilots, Veterans take to sky again after decades away

Teddy Devries' love and passion behind flying called him to take a "dream flight" after two decades.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former pilots and several Veterans took to the skies Sunday afternoon at Glendale Municipal Airport with an opportunity to reminisce about their time in the cockpit.

The Dream Flights are organized by the organization and held to find seniors who love aircraft to get to take flight again.

"I've flown a biplane but I imagine it's been 20 years," Devries said.

His passion began back in the 60s when he began ground school, the first step to becoming a pilot. This interest he now shares with his son, Tim, who has been a pilot for United Airlines for decades.

"I taught him, we came and did this for the first time and that's how he got started," he added.

The flights are done in restored Boeing Stearman Biplanes, which are the same biplanes used to train military aviators in the late-30s and early-40s.

Although it has been two decades, getting right back into the saddle was no problem for Devries.

"It's just something that you don't do all the time and you get up in the air and you're like wow," he said.

Thanks to the help from Glendale Municipal Airport and workers with the Amber Creek Inn Memory Care, these experiences are back.

"For our veterans and our pilots whatever, their interest is, we want that to be a lifelong connection and we're able to facilitate that," Haeli Miceli with Amber Creek Inn Memory Care said.

