Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix crash

Police said the crash happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road Saturday night.

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Phoenix Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Hazelton

According to police, the victim hit the back of a car while riding south on 51st Avenue, according to police.

Police said that crash caused the victim to be thrown from the motorcycle and then hit by a truck driving north on 51st Avenue.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene to speak to police.

Police do not believe either was impaired at the time of the crash.

