Four hospitalized in crash west of Buckeye

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near Broadway and Ogelsby roads, according to officials.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Multiple people, including two children, have been injured in a crash west of Buckeye, according to officials.

Officials with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said six people were injured in the crash and four were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two of the four hospitalized were minors.

The conditions of those involved in the crash are unavailable.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

