Missing woman found deceased in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a woman reported missing out of Kingman earlier this week was found deceased Wednesday in the East Valley near Main Street and Recker Road.
Brenda Marshall, 71, of Kingman was reported missing Sunday and local police put out alerts asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.
Mesa police say Marshall's car was found Wednesday and officers discovered the missing woman deceased inside. Investigators believe Marshall's car had been parked at the Mesa location since Sunday.
Police say investigators have not yet determined whether foul play was a factor in Marshall's death and medical examiners are working to determine how she died.
