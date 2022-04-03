Suspect arrested for allegedly killing Navajo woman who disappeared in 2019

Jamie Yazzie went missing during the summer of 2019 and her remains were found two years later on the Hopi Reservation in northern Arizona.

Federal authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering a Navajo woman who disappeared in 2019.

Tre C. James, 30, of Pinon was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of murdering Jamie Yazzie, who was reported missing in June 2019. She was last seen in the area of Pinon, within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation.

Yazzie's remains were found in November 2021 on the Hopi Reservation in northern Arizona.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona says James allegedly fatally shot Yazzie and is suspected of committing several domestic violence crimes.

James has been indicted on several criminal charges including first-degree murder, suffocation, strangling, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The defendant is scheduled to have a court hearing on Aug. 9 in Flagstaff.

Prosecutors say James' arrest is an example of their commitment to "addressing the persistent violence endured by Native American families and communities in the state of Arizona."

