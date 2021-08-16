Mesa residents left cleaning up damage after monsoon storm

Strong winds brought down trees and damaged water lines for residents.

MESA, Ariz. — People in the Valley are facing cleanup and repairs after monsoon storms rolled through Sunday night.

At an apartment complex near Gilbert and Brown roads, trees came close to hitting apartments and water is out for an entire building.

Chris Rodriguez witnessed several trees topple over on his patio.

“I heard shaking in my house. I thought it was just raining. Then my roommate called and said, 'dude, you’ve got to see it,'” said Rodriguez.

And in the front of his apartments is a toppled tree a few feet from his window.

“[It's] scary because this is my first hurricane down here,” said Rodriguez

It wasn’t the first monsoon storm for his neighbor Kenny Williams, but it was just as scary.

“Opened the door and you can see somewhere over there where the transformers are a big explosion and the emergency power tried to come on and it exploded again,” said Williams.

Nearby on Val Vista and University Rogelio Navarro has problems of his own. A tree came crashing down on his roof.

“We have this big damage on the roof and the attic,” said Navarro.

The damage isn’t just structural.

Back at Rodriguez’s apartment complex the storm also damaged the water lines. That means no water for dozens of people living in one building.

“Icky to say the least,” said Rodriguez.

In the meantime, he and his neighbors are getting water from wherever they can find it.

“As far as getting answers we really haven’t gotten any,” said Rodriguez.

