Foul play not suspected with missing man after his jeep was found in ravine

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade away from his worksite in Buckeye on June 23.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police are still searching for 24-year-old Daniel Robinson after his Jeep was found on Monday apparently crashed and abandoned in a ravine just four miles from his job site where he was last seen.

Robinson went missing on June 23, leaving his job in a Jeep Renegade at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road.

A rancher found the Jeep rolled over and on it's side in a ravine on his property on Monday, police said. The airbags in the vehicle were deployed and officials said evidence shows Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said they found multiple belongings of Robinson including clothes, his cell phone, wallet, and keys.

Declivities immediately began searching for Robinson in the area by ground and air and are analyzing the evidence left in the car. Officials said foul play is not suspected based on the condition of how the Jeep was left.

Detectives learned from family, friends and co-workers that Robinson’s behavior in the days prior to him going missing was not like himself at times but there is no indication that he wished to harm himself or leave the area.

Robinson's father David, drove over 1,8000 miles to Arizona to find his son and has been working with Buckeye Police during searches.

"It's very out of character," said David Robinson. "He would never go anywhere without telling family."

Robinson was in Arizona working his first job. He moved from South Carolina in 2019.

Robinson graduated three years ago with a major in archeology and moved to Tempe to work for Matrix New World Engineering. In a statement to 12 News, Senior Vice President Dennis Petrocelli confirmed Robinson has worked for the company for the last two to three years.

"Daniel is an employee and we have been coordinating with the family to the best of our ability. Daniel has worked for us for two to three years as a field geologist and is a valued member of our team. We are very concerned," the statement read.

