Mesa PD officer in critical condition after severe crash on U.S. 60

Mesa PD says an officer who was rear-ended while stopped on the side of U.S. 60 to get something out of the roadway is in critical condition.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department says the officer who was rear-ended while stopped to get a ladder out of the roadway on Tuesday is in critical condition at the hospital.

The officer has been identified as Sean Stoddard, who has been with Mesa PD for more than 13 years. Stoddard is known for his work helping veterans through his nonprofit group “Archangels”. Stoddard is a military veteran and is currently still serving in the Armed Forces.

"Sean is currently in critical condition at the hospital, and we are hopeful he will continue to make positive strides toward recovery as he is attended to by family, friends and the best medical professionals. We are grateful for our community’s support at this time and we wish Sean a speedy recovery," Mesa PD said in a statement.

Stoddard was still in the vehicle and stopped when an SUV rear-ended his marked vehicle.

Stoddard had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.