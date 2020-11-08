Mesa officer among 2 people seriously hurt in crash on U.S. 60

The marked vehicle, police said, was stopped in the roadway for debris when the second vehicle crashed into it from behind.

PHOENIX — Two people, including a Mesa police officer, were seriously injured after they were involved in a crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley.

The Mesa Police Department said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 under 48th Street.

The marked vehicle, police said, was stopped in the roadway for debris when the second vehicle crashed into it from behind.

Both people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash, said it occurred at the U.S. 60 and Greenfield Road.

