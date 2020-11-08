LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence visits Arizona to accept endorsement by police

The vice president is expected to speak on the Trump administration's support for law enforcement.

PHOENIX — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Arizona on Tuesday to accept an endorsement from the Arizona Association of Police, according to the White House.

The vice president will be traveling to Tucson for the endorsement and is expected to tout the administration's support for law enforcement.

After his visit to Tucson, the vice president will reportedly be participating in a Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition rollout in Mesa, after which he will return to Washington D.C.

The visit has been criticized by the Arizona Democratic Party. The party released a statement after his visit was announced that said his visit won't distract Arizonans from how the administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"These cheap political stunts won’t distract Arizonans from Donald Trump’s disastrous mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, which has hurt millions of Arizonans and left our most vulnerable communities in the dust," Arizona Democratic Party spokesman Matt Grodsky said.

The visit also drew a response from the Biden Campaign, who President Donald Trump has repeatedly falsely accused of wishing to defund police stations.

"More than 187,000 Arizonans have been infected, and more than three hundred thousand Arizonans are out of work as a result," Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said.

"Now, as our kids and educators head back to school, President Trump and Vice President Pence have again failed by not offering a concrete plan for a safe reopening, risking the safety of Arizona families."

LIVE UPDATES:

10:40 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey greets Vice President Pence