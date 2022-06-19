Mesa man shares local Black history

The exhibit, titled “The Matriarchs of Washington Park," highlights Black women in Washington Park that served as leaders during segregation.

MESA, Ariz. — Bruce Nelson, a Mesa native, curated an art exhibit featuring women from Washington Park, a small neighborhood north of downtown Mesa.

The exhibit, titled “The Matriarchs of Washington Park”, highlights Black women in Washington Park that served as leaders during segregation.

The pictured women, painted by three local artists, are women whom the 68-year-old Nelson grew up with. The women’s family members wrote their biographies that are placed next to their portraits.

“Many people don’t know Mesa was a segregated community,” said Nelson.

But Nelson says the 16 women pictured pushed the community forward.

“Many of these women worked in the cotton fields and cleaned White people’s houses and they would say you have to do better,” said Nelson. “You hear the old thing- it takes a village to raise a child. This is what it was.”

He hopes to ensure these women, and their stories are celebrated.

You can catch the exhibit at the Mesa Public Library until June 23, then you can see it at the Mesa Historical Museum until June 30th.

Nelson also made a documentary about Washington Park, named North Town.

