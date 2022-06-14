Celebrating freedom: Juneteenth events across Arizona

Last year, June 19th was officially signed in as a federal holiday. We have a look at how Arizonans can celebrate the date.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, Texas — Also known as Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and stands as a celebration of Black culture and history.

The date, Jun. 19, was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

From the 18th through the 20th of June, there will be plenty of events for Arizonans looking to celebrate the occasion. We've got a look at some events across the state!

In the Valley

In February, the Phoenix City Council officially adopted Jun. 19 as a city holiday in celebration of Juneteenth Day. Now, there's a multitude of events and celebrations going on in the Valley area!

Valley of the Sun JUNETEENTH Celebration 2022

The Arizona Informant Foundation will be holding their Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Festival Saturday, Jun. 18 from 5-10 p.m. at Eastlake Park, 1549 East Jefferson Street.

This free event will have fun for everyone with performers from local musicians, community groups, and schools. There will also be educational workshops, activities for kids, arts & crafts, vendors, and some of the finest authentic soul food you can find!

You can click here for more information, and to register for the event.

Juneteenth Oral History and Documentary Project

The City of Phoenix is producing an oral history documentary to celebrate the history and importance of Juneteenth.

They're calling for residents to share stories, memories, photos, or memorabilia for the project. The documentary is open to any resident of Phoenix, and you can nominate anyone including yourself!

To nominate yourself or someone else you can:

Submit a nomination through the online form

Give a call at 602.262.4637

Send an email at PHX-AC@phoenix.gov

Send a letter to Juneteenth Project, c/o City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, 10th Floor, 200 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Juneteenth in Downtown Tempe

The City of Tempe will be holding this free event in Centerpoint Plaza. It's a celebration of Black joy where all people can come together to share the experience and learn the history.

The event is taking place Jun. 19 from 7-10 p.m. and will feature live music, a Black-owned market, dances, a Black art showcase, and more!

The event is free and open for people of all ages. You can click here to find out more.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Scottsdale

Change the Lead is partnering with the City of Scottsdale to hold their third annual celebration of Freedom Day. The event will take place Sunday, Jun. 19 from 2-7 p.m. at the Scottsdale Stadium on 7408 East Osborn Road.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, a raffle giveaway, a kids corner, food, vendors, and more!

You can click here to register for the event, and find out more.

Tucson Area

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Enjoy historical presentations and exhibits, music and dance, arts, crafts and food vendors, at Kennedy Park Stage Arena.

There will also be a Gospel Jubilee and Father's Day luncheon at Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W 2nd Street from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The festival starts 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jun. 18 and will run until 7 p.m. Jun. 19. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.