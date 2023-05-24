Woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

The 36-year-old woman could not be resuscitated after a rescue team found her unresponsive on May 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker who died on the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail earlier this month has been identified as an Indiana woman.

The 36-year-old hiker could not be resuscitated after a rescue team found her unresponsive on May 14 at about 9 p.m. above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

The woman was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back within one day, according to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials said heat is suspected of being one of the contributing factors to the woman's death.

It's not the first fatality reported on the Bright Angel Trail this year. Back in February, a 56-year-old man from Wisconsin died while attempting to hike to the Colorado River.

The National Park Service does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back within the same day.

Bright Angel is considered the canyon's most popular trail but hikers are discouraged from hiking the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months.

Because the canyon's North Kaibab Trail is currently shut down due to maintenance, officials said they've noticed more hikers recently attempting to do extended day hikes comparable to the rim-to-rim hike.

The Kaibab Trail is expected to reopen on June 16.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.