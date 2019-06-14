PHOENIX — An animal shelter in Maricopa County will remain under quarantine for another week in an effort to prevent the spread of two diseases that affect dogs.

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter in Mesa will remain closed until officials can re-evaluate the situation at an undisclosed date next week, spokesman Jose Santiago said.

Santiago said shelter officials have had to euthanize 37 dogs since June 3, when the department suspended owner surrenders, meet-and-greets and public dog walks after seeing an increase in parvo and distemper.

The Parvovirus can cause vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and loss of appetite. Distemper is a contagious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Santiago said 16 dogs were put down at the shelter after they tested positive for the distemper virus or showed severe symptoms while awaiting test results.

In an effort to clear the shelter in Phoenix, which is filling up due to the quarantine, adult animals at the shelter near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road will be free to adopt on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Puppies and kittens will be 50% off.