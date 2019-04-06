MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is suspending owner surrenders, meet-and-greets and public dog walks as two diseases that affect dogs are spiking in the area.

MCACC says it has seen an increase in Parvo and Distemper. The Parvovirus can cause vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and loss of appetite. Distemper is a contagious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Symptoms pet owners should be looking out for is eye and nose discharge in their dogs, tremors and teeth chattering. MCACC says owners that see any of these symptoms should take their dog to their veterinarian.

To avoid any of these viruses getting into the shelters and to prevent spreading in the community, MCACC is taking precautions.

For the next week, from June 4 through June 11, there will be no owner surrenders. Pet owners that had those scheduled with the shelter this the week will be notified.

Dog-to-dog meet-and-greets will also be suspended for the next 30 days, meaning owners cannot bring their dogs in to introduce them to a dog in the shelter.

The shelters will also not be hosting public dog walks for the next 30 days.

MCACC says it has about 20 open kennels between its two facilities and there will likely be none within a few days. MCACC is looking for potential foster owners for dogs at this time and also said adoption fees for the rest of the month will be reduced.

Dogs that weigh 20 or more pounds may be adopted for their $21 license fee. Dogs that weigh 19 pounds or less may be adopted out for a $50 adoption fee.