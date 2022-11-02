Man shot to death in Phoenix, police say

Officers found a man in a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Wednesday outside an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers reported finding a man inside a parked vehicle who had sustained a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased once paramedics arrived at the scene.

Another man at the scene told police he was involved in the fatal shooting and is cooperating with investigators.

The deceased man's identity had not yet been disclosed. Police are continuing the investigate Wednesday's incident.

