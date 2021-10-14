Man drowns while trying to save woman at Colorado River

The woman reached over the edge of a boat when she fell into the water. The man tried to help her but drowned, officials said.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man has died and a woman is still missing after they both fell into the Colorado River while boating on Thursday.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to the river near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, for reports of an unresponsive man.

Several people attempted to perform CPR on the man before he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, officials said.

Officials learned that a woman had also gone underwater and was still missing.

Through an investigation, officials learned that the man and the woman were on their boat when a personal item fell into the water. The woman fell into the water while trying to retrieve the item.

The man followed the woman into the water to help but lost consciousness. He was pulled from the water by a passing boat, officials said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety and the Dive Rescue and Recovery Team searched the river for the woman until nightfall. The search will resume Friday morning.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

