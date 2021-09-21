Body of 18-year-old recovered in Tempe Town Lake after possible drowning, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police have set up an investigation of a possible drowning at Tempe Town Lake after they recovered the body of an 18-year-old from the lake early Tuesday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.
The department got calls around 12:30 a.m. reporting that the 18-year-old jumped into the lake and did not resurface, police said. The body was recovered by authorities around 2 a.m. by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.
Officers are still treating this as an active investigation, police said.
The department has yet to release the following information:
- The identity of the 18-year-old
- The events leading up to the incident
- Whether there was foul play involved
- What police are ruling this death as
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
Latest Arizona News
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.