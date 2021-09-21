x
Body of 18-year-old recovered in Tempe Town Lake after possible drowning, police say

Officers received calls early Tuesday morning reporting that the 18-year-old jumped into the lake and did not resurface, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police have set up an investigation of a possible drowning at Tempe Town Lake after they recovered the body of an 18-year-old from the lake early Tuesday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.

The department got calls around 12:30 a.m. reporting that the 18-year-old jumped into the lake and did not resurface, police said. The body was recovered by authorities around 2 a.m. by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

Officers are still treating this as an active investigation, police said.

The department has yet to release the following information:

  • The identity of the 18-year-old
  • The events leading up to the incident
  • Whether there was foul play involved
  • What police are ruling this death as

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

