Body of 18-year-old recovered in Tempe Town Lake after possible drowning, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police have set up an investigation of a possible drowning at Tempe Town Lake after they recovered the body of an 18-year-old from the lake early Tuesday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.

The department got calls around 12:30 a.m. reporting that the 18-year-old jumped into the lake and did not resurface, police said. The body was recovered by authorities around 2 a.m. by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

Officers are still treating this as an active investigation, police said.

The department has yet to release the following information:

The identity of the 18-year-old

The events leading up to the incident

Whether there was foul play involved

What police are ruling this death as

Tempe Police and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue are on scene of a drowning at Tempe Town Lake. We will not be providing media availability at this time. We will provide an update as information becomes available. This remains an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/dTXuqJd540 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 21, 2021

