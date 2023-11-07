Valley man creates app to help people with disabilities buy sporting event tickets easier

Victor Ocando Finol knows how hard it is for people with disabilities to find accessible tickets, and created an app that can he hopes can solve the issue.

PHOENIX — Buying a ticket for a sports game is usually something many can do in minutes but for those with accessibility needs it can involve a lot of steps and extra time.

Victor Ocando Finol knows the issue, as he's experienced it firsthand over his lifetime as a person with cerebral palsy who uses a wheelchair.

"As a wheelchair user I need to know what steps or obstacles I would have to overcome to get to my seat," Ocando Finol said.

Ocando Finol describes himself as a 'big' soccer fan, rooting for Phoenix Rising locally and for Madrid too. He enjoys going to watch live sporting events but says getting tickets isn't a simple process.

"I usually can’t buy it so I have to call the venue and face another challenge because not all the staff are prepared or know how to deal with people with limited speech or speech limitations," Ocando Finol said.

To help try and address the need for easier access to live sporting events for those with disabilities, Ocando Finol founded 'Adapt the Game'.

"I realized I wasn't alone," Ocando Finol said.

The app lets fans personalize their accessibility needs, find venues and access information about ADA compliance and lists out accessibility features in one spot.

It also allows fans to get tickets and notify the venue when they arrive.

"Accessibility means I can go to the venue... with the same opportunity you can and that is what it's about," Ocando Finol said.

While the app is still in its first version, it has been recognized by the Arizona Coyotes Venture Challenge. Ocando Finol was also selected to participate in the inaugural VHLX Fellowship powered by Visible Hands in partnership with Google for Startups.

Ocando Finol says he's trying to work with different ticketing platforms to integrate into their systems. The long-term goal is to expand the idea out to concerts and other events too, Ocando Finol says.

The app is available App Store and Google Play already, and Ocando Finol is asking anyone in the accessibility community to try the app out, and give feedback on what can be better so others can get easier access to live sporting events too.

Still, he's hoping the app can make a difference for those who have accessibility needs.

"Ensure all the fans can live their passion for the game equally," Ocando Finol said.

