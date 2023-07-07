'Look, there are fires on the side of the road': Driver describes trying to put out fires along US 60 the day Flying V Fire started

The Flying V Fire started Wednesday afternoon and is keeping US 60 shut down north of Globe.

GLOBE, Ariz. — During a routine drive back to the Valley on Wednesday from the White Mountains, Brian Jones noticed something that wasn't right as he entered the Salt River Canyon.

"I noticed a vehicle pulling a utility trailer that was obviously broken; the back right wheel was completely gone. And I told my wife, I said, 'I don't understand why somebody would keep driving down the road like that.'" Jones said. "And as soon as I said that, she said, 'Look, there are fires on the side of the road.'"

Jones said he saw at least three fires on the side of the US 60.

"I got out, grabbed the blanket and went across the street trying to beat the fire down and even in that very short time, it was extremely hot," Jones said.

But Jones wasn't alone; he said others also had pulled over and tried to get the other fires out.

"You also realize how quickly a fire can spread. And in the Salt River Canyon, you're 45 minutes from Show Low, an hour away from Globe - there is no quick fire department that can come and put it out. So as a citizen, you just want to do what you can to help protect the state," Jones said.

As of Thursday, the Fort Apache Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management called the fire 'human-caused' in a release, noting the fire is under investigation.

"The Flying V Fire is a reminder of how important it is to maintain your vehicle and trailer. It's also a reminder of how dry the forest is and how any little spark can start a major wildfire," the release said.

The agency told 12News on the phone that Jones is describing what they believe started the fire.

"I'm sure it wasn't intentional. I'm sure the driver of the vehicle didn't know what was happening. I'm sure even the cars right behind the vehicle didn't know that fires were starting," Jones said. "But I think I think what it comes down to is two things: One, being careful for yourself. But then secondly, being responsible for other people."

Now, the White Mountain Zone Type 3 Team has taken over the Flying V Fire, which, at last check, was estimated at 830 acres.

Steve Johnson, the public information officer for that team, tells 12News, a fire investigation team is still looking into the cause.

"They will have to do their due diligence, to really find the point of origins, try to find any evidence, locate any kind of witnesses, like you were just talking about," Johnson said. "And that process, unfortunately, can be fairly arduous, because they really want to be thorough about it. So, at this time, we're calling it undetermined because we really just can't say one way or the other."

Johnson said the incoming hotter weather could affect the fire but so far, the fuels are on the fight's side.

"Aerial resources are able to be a little more effective because it can penetrate the ground, especially in the grasses. Those fine fuels are extinguished rather quickly with aerial resources, bucket drops from helicopters," Johnson said.

Johnson expects the additional resources the Type 3 Team brings from around the country and hopes to see them all in place in the next day or two.

In the meantime, the US 60 north of Globe is not set to reopen yet, as fire crews are going up and down the highway as they fight the fire.

Jones said he's grateful for the firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

"I'm thankful that the firefighters, the air tankers, that they've been able to hit this so quickly that they've so kept it relatively small, as far as size is concerned," Jones said.

