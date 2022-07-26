Woman found 'beyond resuscitation efforts' on Valley mountain trail

Information is limited at this time, but Phoenix Fire Fighters have turned the scene over to police for investigation.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: Authorities initially identified the victim as an adult male, this information has since been revised.

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department have found a woman on hiking trails near North Mountain Park who was found to be "beyond resuscitation efforts," said officials with the department.

Crews found the woman Tuesday morning near North 7th and West Peoria avenues on one of the park's mountain trails.

Authorities found the woman unresponsive on the scene, and was later pronounced deceased.



At this time information is limited, but officials said the scene is being turned over to the Phoenix Police Department for further investigation.

Authorities have not offered a cause of death or identity for the woman. Stay with us at 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

