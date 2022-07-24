'Naked and Afraid' star Melanie Rauscher dies in Prescott at 35

Melanie Rauscher appeared on the Discovery Channel series "Naked and Afraid." She died in Prescott on July 17 at the age of 35.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A former contestant of the "Naked and Afraid" survivalist television series was found dead inside a Prescott home earlier this month.

Melanie Rauscher was reportedly found deceased on July 17 at a home she was visiting, according to media reports. She was 35.

Prescott police told TMZ there were no signs of foul play in the home. Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry from 12News.

According to Rauscher's obituary, the reality television star served in the U.S. Navy and was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her death.

"She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small," the obituary states. "Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could."

Rauscher appeared in the seventh season of the Discovery Channel series that challenges contestants to survive in the wilderness for 21 days. She additionally appeared in the spin-off series "Naked and Afraid XL."

Jeremy McCaa, who appeared on the show with Rauscher, remembered his former "swamp wife" as a strong, amazing person.

"We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe," McCaa wrote in a recent Facebook post.

According to her obituary, Rauscher's family is asking friends and fans to consider making a donation to the PTSD Foundation of America, an organization in which Melanie had a "deep devotion".

