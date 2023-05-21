Family and friends call for action nearly a year after man's death

34-year-old Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake on May 28, 2022

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Standing side by side and wearing matching shirts, family and friends came together to remember a man who describe as kind, funny and warm-hearted.

"Sean was 34-years-old," Ture Toro said. "And although he had his struggles, I don't believe he should've died the way he did."

Ture Toro is Sean Bickings mother. On Saturday, she wept as she stood quietly near the spot where Bickings took his last breath.

"Sean was my only child," she said. "And I worried about him all the time, endlessly. Sean had a heart of gold, soft spoken kind of like myself."

She came to that specific spot with other friends and family by her side Saturday for a reason. It's been nearly one year since Bickings' drowned, and they wanted to pay tribute.

"Never could I have imagined him dying the way he did and in the presence of people who gave an oath to serve a community, an entire community," she said.

On May 28th, 2022, Tempe Police went to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge for a possible disturbance between Bickings and his companion. As officers ran their names, Bickings climbed over a fence and jumped in the water. Police transcripts show he begged for help, but it never came.

"He deserves so much better," Austin Davis said. "His family deserves better and community deserves so much better."

Friends like Davis came to the vigil Saturday night to remember and share in the family's frustration.

"Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity," he said.

Since Bickings' death, the city of Tempe announced a new initiative to help prevent drownings, including training police officers and equipping them with throw bags. However family attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said other items promised haven't been fulfilled.

"If you walk all the way down you don't see any life saving devices," he said. "We want more, it's been a whole year and what's taken so long for the city to act? Are they just punting it down the aisle?"

Despite frustration, family and friends are hopeful action will come and their calls for help will be heard.

"In order to honor of Sean, I'd ask the city to put life preservers in, even if it helps one person that would mean a lot."

Tempe Police said because of litigation they have no information or statement at this time to this incident.

The City of Tempe said: "A comprehensive plan to install flotation rings at Tempe Town Lake and Kiwanis Park Lake is on track with installation beginning in early June. The city has consulted with experts about products and placement, and has waited for product delivery and hardware modifications to suit these customized locations."

Up to Speed