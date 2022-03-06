Video shows what happened after man jumped into Tempe Town Lake to avoid police

34-year-old Sean Bickings climbed a four-foot fence, entered the water and began to swim. He started to show signs of struggle, went under and did not resurface.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe released body cam footage Friday of the events leading up to a homeless man drowning in Tempe Town Lake after trying to avoid police.

On May 28, officers were called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge after a Downtown Tempe Authority ambassador reported a disturbance between 34-year-old Sean Bickings and his companion.

When officers arrived just after 5 a.m., officials said the officers spoke to Bickings and his companion, who cooperated fully and denied that any physical argument had taken place.

Officers told the couple they were running their names through a database used to check whether people have outstanding arrest warrants. Officials said the check had not yet been completed when Bickings slowly climbed over a 4-foot metal fence and entered the water.

City officials said he swam about 30-40 yards before indicating he was in distress. Bickings went under the water and did not resurface.

Tempe Police and Fire began to search for the man and officials said that at around 11:20 a.m. his body was pulled from the lake.

The three officers who responded to the call and witnessed the drowning have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Get Up to Speed