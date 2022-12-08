Notice of claim filed against City of Tempe in connection to Bickings' death

According to court documents, the $3 million wrongful death claim is being brought by Bickings' mother, Turee Toro.

PHOENIX — The family of Sean Bickings, who drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May, has filed notice with the City of Tempe that they plan to bring a $3 million wrongful death claim against the city.

The claim is being brought by Bickings' mother, Turee Toro.

Officials from the City of Tempe issued the following statement in response to the filing:

"A Notice of Claim is a legal step that is a precursor to a lawsuit. It is the City of Tempe’s practice not to discuss possible or ongoing litigation," the statement read. "The city will not be able to discuss or provide interviews regarding the incident or Notice of Claim at this time."

During the incident earlier this year, Bickings had slowly climbed over a 4-foot metal fence and entered the water at Tempe Town Lake after officers were called to the area on a reported disturbance between Bickings and his wife.

Officers told the couple they were running their names through a database to check whether people have outstanding arrest warrants. Officials said the check was not complete when Bickings entered the water.

City officials said he swam about 30-40 yards before indicating he was in distress.

A medical examiner's report shows Bickings' primary cause of death was drowning and a contributory cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube