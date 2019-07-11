Have you ever been near a lightning strike? People report feeling their hair stand on end before seeing the brilliant flash of light.

You can almost feel it when you watch the amazing video that Thomas Verry took in north Phoenix Wednesday morning.

His dash camera captured a series of bolts of lightning, with some appearing to hit the Walgreens store. There appear to be little sparks that shoot off the roof.

Verry tweeted the video, and his friend told us more about the clip.

Verry was near the Walgreens at Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. The video is timestamped 6:08, when the north Valley was in the middle of a thunderstorm.

RELATED: Yes, it rained in the Valley and there was some hail too

Share your video and photos any time with #BeOn12 on social media. Or you can text us! Shoot us information, videos or clips to 602-444-1212.