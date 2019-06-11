PHOENIX — Mark the calendar folks, we got rain in the Valley. Well, OK, maybe just a little.

Those waking up in the West Valley saw most of the action Wednesday morning. Lightning, rain and even some hail fell in places like Glendale and Peoria.

When it was all said and done, some West Valley rain gauges measured just over 0.1" of rain. Phoenix, on the other hand, officially measured a trace amount at Sky Harbor.

The rain even forced us to fit the entire Cactus High School band inside a Glendale coffee shop during Today in AZ Wednesday.

12 News Weather Watcher Christopher Cates captured a stunning photo in Peoria Wednesday morning.

But it wasn't just raining and lightning in the West Valley. Did we mention there was hail too?

Twitter user @AlexLeeDrums captured video of hail falling in Glendale near Olive and 51st Avenue.

Northern Arizona also saw some rain, thunderstorms and even some hail. Lydia Cademartori captured video of hail falling in Prescott Valley early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff warned of small hail and slick roads as showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop over the Flagstaff area Wednesday afternoon.