A large brush fire broke out in north Phoenix on Wednesday, growing to at least 200 acres but officials said it was not threatening any structures.

The so-called New River Fire was burning east of Lake Pleasant, near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

It was burning north of Carefree Highway and west of Interstate 17.

The fire had jumped New River Road around 3 p.m., according to the department.

The department said the fire was growing at a high rate of speed in dry grasses and brush and had 8-foot flame lengths.

Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said it was upgraded to a third-alarm brush fire with nearly 100 firefighters battling it.

Overton said about 60 acres were burned around 2:30 p.m., but no structures were currently threatened and there were no injuries.

Phoenix, Daisy Mountain and Peoria fire departments, as well as the Bureau of Land Management, helped fight the fire.

New River Road was shut down from Interstate 17 to Carefree Highway.