PHOENIX — A 200-acre brush fire forced the closure of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Wednesday, the second large fire to strike the area that day.

The so-called Black Mesa Fire was burning near the Badger Springs Road exit in the median and the east side of the freeway.

The northbound lanes of the I-17 were closed at Sunset Point, while the southbound lanes were closed at State Route 69.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

A second brush fire had grown to about 700 acres east of Lake Pleasant on Wednesday.

The so-called New River Fire was burning near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

It was burning north of Carefree Highway and west of Interstate 17.

The forward progress on the fire had stopped.

It was not threatening any structures.

