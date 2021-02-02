Iconic Barrio Café in Phoenix close to shutting down

The pandemic has taken its toll on businesses, especially the restaurant industry with some popular eateries in Phoenix closing down.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has taken its toll on businesses, especially the restaurant industry with some popular eateries in Phoenix closing down.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza knows this all too well. The owner and co-founder of the Barrio Café in Phoenix. In April of 2020, she closed down her other restaurant Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva located on Grand Avenue.

Since then, she's been working to keep the original Barrio Café from going under during the state-mandated closure of all restaurants.

“How do I look at the last 12 months for me. As a chapter in my book. Ah, perhaps the end of my book,” said Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza.

Now the Barrio Café located on 16th street is in danger of closing its doors for good after 18 years.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s restaurant Barrio Café has been featured on the Today show, and now-President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited while on the campaign trail.

“It has been devastating to see something that was built with love and community support. Go down so fast,” said Chef Esparza.

Chef Esparza says after replacing a grease catcher it was determined the pipes connecting to the city water line had deteriorated, forcing expensive repairs. The restaurant had to temporarily close last week.

Fans of the Barrio Café have offered to raise money through GoFundMe for repairs but that’s not Chef Esparza's style. She’s just asking people to come by for a visit and have a meal.

“If I can’t make it through my food, I can’t make it,” said Esparza.

Despite the rough 12 months, she’s still optimistic.

“I think we’re going to survive. We weathered a lot, and my community is great. My God is greater, and we’ll see what happens,” said Esparza.

Chef Esparza hopes to have the restaurant back open this week, but the city still needs to come in later and do their part of the repairs which could force the Barrio Café to close again, putting a greater strain on revenue.