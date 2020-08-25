Valley chef appears in ad targeting Latino voters for Joe Biden campaign

Barrio Cafe owner Silvana Salcido Esparza tells her story in new ads airing in Arizona and Florida.

PHOENIX — Award-winning Barrio Cafe owner Silvana Salcido Esparza tells her story in new ads for the Joe Biden presidential campaign airing on TV and social media in Arizona and Florida.

The ads, in both English and Spanish, come during a year when Esparza has dealt with personal and professional setbacks afflicting many Americans: A coronavirus infection, the shutdown of one of her restaurants and a struggle to save her nationally known flagship restaurant on 16th Street near Thomas.

“If the business goes under, we all go with it,” Esparza says in a bilingual digital ad aimed at Arizona voters. “Joe Biden will help our small businesses and he will save our health care.”

Esparza is a member of Biden’s Arizona Latino Leadership Council. Arizona and Florida are viewed as swing states in the presidential election, with large Latino populations that could make a difference in the outcome.

The James Beard Award finalist is known for her activism outside the kitchen. In the spring, soon after the pandemic shut down Valley restaurants, Esparza was giving away food to feed the community.

WATCH THE AD HERE: