Iconic Phoenix Mexican restaurant 'on a ventilator'

Small businesses are in need of bank loans to keep afloat during the economic hardship of COVID-19.

PHOENIX — Before the Coronavirus struck, Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza ran two Mexican cuisine restaurants with a combined 43 employees.

The founder of the iconic Barrio Café has been forced to close one restaurant and employ just ten people at her flagship restaurant near 16th Street and Thomas. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and limited seated dining.

“How can I put it in a metaphor? Perhaps my restaurant is an ICU and right now we’re on a ventilator,” Esparza said.

Esparza failed to get a Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan from her longtime bank, Wells Fargo. On Friday, April 3 Esparza’s accountant visited their Wells Fargo branch on Central Ave with documents in hand to apply for a loan, Esparza said.

A Wells Fargo representative told them to return the following Monday, and in the meantime apply for the loan online. On Sunday Esparza said she had not applied online yet when she learned Wells Fargo announced available PPP money was gone.

“Just like that, we had no chance to get anything,” Esparza said.

The 18-year restaurant that has lifted the property value of an entire block of homes and businesses is now in jeopardy of closing.

“The only thing this experience has done is magnify the inequity, inequality that exists for the marginalized,” Esparza said, noting that she is a minority and female business owner.

Wells Fargo said that they processed “expressions of interest” and PPP applications from business owners strictly on a first come first serve basis and did not collect ethnicity or demographic data of any kind, “thus making it impossible to distinguish, much less discriminate based on these factors,” a spokesperson said.

“We value Chef Esparza and her relationship with Wells Fargo, and we wish we could have helped every single small business seeking a PPP loan,” said Arizona Wells Fargo spokesperson Liana Enriquez in an emailed statement.

“We used multiple communications channels to inform customers of the online-only process …We do regret any instances where this was not clear for whatever reason.”

But for a restaurant owner who means so much to the community, perhaps it shouldn’t have been so difficult to secure a loan.

Esparza questioned why many banks gave massive loans to businesses that didn’t seem hurt by COVID-19. For example, more than a hundred Arizona charter schools that rely on a fixed public formula to pay their teachers took tens of millions in PPP money. State funding formulas didn’t change through COVID-19.

“The whole situation with the PPP originally, I thought it was a restaurant bailout, which it should have been,” Esparza said. “You could have gone with hair salons, restaurants, anything that needed to close down, let’s do it. But a charter school? Really?”

Moving forward, government watchdogs hope any new PPP funds involve tighter scrutiny of who should qualify.

“If they are going to renew some version of it, we need to see changes so that the money goes to the Mexican restaurant that you mentioned earlier and that there is transparency so we know how the money is being spent,” said Kyle Herrig of the nonprofit Accountable.us.

A spokesperson for Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said that the senator is concerned about “ineligible businesses” receiving loans.

“Our office is looking into the question of funding for charter schools,” Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley said.

Accountability measures are in place that allowed government to audit businesses after they’ve received the loans, Hurley said.

Fortunately for Esparza, a customer of hers who happens to be a banker stepped in to help after he learned about her plight. He was able to secure a smaller amount of PPP money for Esparza that lasted two months.

Esparza has a sliver of hope she can save the Barrio Café and has decided to re-open for in-person dining.