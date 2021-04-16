Phoenix PD: Suspect shoots at officer, flees scene causing 3-vehicle crash near I-17, Greenway Road

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 southbound was closed Friday morning at Deer Valley after a suspect reportedly shot at an officer and fled the scene causing a crash involving three vehicles, Phoenix police said.
The suspect was arrested.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted there was no estimated time of the freeway reopening after the incident was reported sometime around 9 a.m.
Phoenix police said there were no serious injuries reported following the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more details.