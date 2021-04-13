Arizona bill to legalize sports betting heads to Ducey

It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature has approved a key part of a plan that will increase gambling at casinos owned by Native American tribes and for the first time allow sports betting.

The Senate late Monday approved a bill passed last month by the House, sending it to Gov. Doug Ducey who negotiated the package and urged lawmakers to approve it.

The bill allows betting on professional and college sports at sites owned by pro sports teams and at tribal casinos.

Passage of the legislation is tied to the updated gaming compact Ducey has struck with tribes but not released to the public.

