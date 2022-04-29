Head-on vehicle collision leaves man dead, woman in critical condition in Phoenix

The driver of an SUV drove into opposing lands and oncoming traffic when he collided head-on with a black sedan, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a head on crash near the intersection of 56th Street and Cactus Road in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Investigators believe the driver of a black SUV, since identified as 43-year-old Chad Hunt, drove into opposing lanes and oncoming traffic early Friday morning, the department said. The SUV then collided head-on with a black sedan, injuring its driver.

Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene and the unidentified driver of the black sedan was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers have found no obvious signs that impairment was involved in the incident, the department said.

