Goodyear police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old boy

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

The teen was struck and killed while riding his bike home from school Tuesday afternoon.

Goodyear police said Thursday evening, a search warrant was served on a home in the neighborhood where the crash happened and police took a male suspect into custody without incident.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Estrella Mountain Elementary confirmed the boy, identified as Dylan Buensuceso, was an 8th-grade student at the school.

Officials said the boy was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Frederick Buensuceso, Dylan's father, said he was told at the hospital Monday, after Dylan had died, about how the driver who hit his son left the scene.

“I was even more flabbergasted that somebody could just walk away from killing a child,” Buensuceso said.

“I’m just holding my breath I just want this guy found and, you know, justice served,” he added.

Police said the suspect was transported to the Goodyear Police Department where he is being interviewed.

Goodyear police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect to release more information Friday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

